4-H Feature: Abby Laux

Abby Laux is the 12-year-old daughter of Matt and Kristin Laux of Rigby. She is a sixth-grade student at Rigby Middle School and is a part of the Jersey Kids and Pawsitive Dogs 4-H clubs
Abby participates in show dairy and dog trivia projects; her favorite part of those projects is being around her animals and showing them at events.
Due to her love for showing her animals, Abby stated she would love to be able to get enough kids together to do more shows and help them gain more practice for their show projects. As she shows both heifers and dogs, she believes this would help her gain more experience.
Last year, Abby went to the State Fair with her heifer and won Reserve Champion in Showmanship as well as Reserve in Quality, which she was very happy with. This year, Abby tried something new and participated in the Skillathon, which she said she had never done before.
Next year Abby is going to be showing her dog Trivia and is excited to do so as she's never shown her before. She also is looking forward to showing in Dairy and improving her scores from last year.
Being in 4-H has taught Abby that hard work pays off, and she stated she has also learned good sportsmanship and the importance of paying attention to details.
Abby's parents believe her experience in 4-H has taught her many useful skills such as organization, time management, responsibility, the importance of forming friendships and being involved in her community. They stated their hope for her to continue setting and achieving goals and having fun.
Abby has shared with her parents a desire to join FFA in high school and already participates in FFA at the middle school level.
