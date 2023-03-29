4-H Feature: Abby Laux
Courtesy Photo

Abby Laux is the 12-year-old daughter of Matt and Kristin Laux of Rigby. She is a sixth-grade student at Rigby Middle School and is a part of the Jersey Kids and Pawsitive Dogs 4-H clubs

Abby participates in show dairy and dog trivia projects; her favorite part of those projects is being around her animals and showing them at events.


