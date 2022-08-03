4-H Feature: Bailee Ricks

Bailee Ricks is the 16-year-daughter of of Roger and Trista Ricks of Rigby. She will be a junior at Rigby High School in the fall and is a part of the Tail Waggers and Barnyard Gang 4-H clubs led by Porsche Sessions and Rebecca Squires.
Bailee shows rabbits and dogs, and enjoys learning the personalities of her animals. To prepare and gain more experience for her projects, Bailee helps with set up and clean up at the fair when she can.
At the upcoming fair, she is looking forward to showing her rabbits. Since showing rabbits is a new experience for her this year, she is excited to learn from it.
Being in 4-H has taught Bailee many different ways of handling animals and the different styles of leadership the kids and leaders show.
Bailee’s parents believe being in 4-H helps teach their daughters how to properly care for their animals. According to them, it helps broaden their knowledge and opens the doors to new levels of animal care. They also believe 4-H gives lifetime experiences and friendship.
They hope Bailee learns to be an amazing speaker and to be a great leader.
Bailee is currently a part of the FFA, and according to her parents, she “lives” for it. Thy said FFA teachers and students inspired her to go to school after ankle surgery made mobility difficult.