4-H Feature: Bailee Ricks
Courtesy Photo

Bailee Ricks is the 16-year-daughter of of Roger and Trista Ricks of Rigby. She will be a junior at Rigby High School in the fall and is a part of the Tail Waggers and Barnyard Gang 4-H clubs led by Porsche Sessions and Rebecca Squires.

Bailee shows rabbits and dogs, and enjoys learning the personalities of her animals. To prepare and gain more experience for her projects, Bailee helps with set up and clean up at the fair when she can.

