4-H Feature: Boni Raymond

Boni Raymond is the ten-year-old daughter of Ace and Mindy Raymond of Terreton. She is a fifth-grade student at Terreton Elementary and is apart of the Terreton Livestock group led by Mindy Raymond.
Boni raises goats as part of her project and also participates in the pentathlon and the skillathon. Her favorite part of her project is playin with her goats.
Boni participates in the skillatahon to help her gain more knowledge about feeds and her animals.
This last year, Boni raised goats. She stated her goats this year did not make weight, nor did they sell. But she looks forward to making weight next year and being able to show them during the fair.
Boni has learned about animal medicine, measurements and life skills while being in 4-H. She said she learned that Ivermectin is a medication to use to get rid of worms in goats, that she’s learned how to calculate average daily gain and skills to be a secretary.
Her parents believe the benefits of 4-H are learning how to take care of animals and be responsible for their animals. They also learn how to interact with other kids and learn life skills. They believe it teaches children to look past themselves and help others.
Boni’s parents hope her involvement continues to teach her how to work hard and pursue her goals and dreams. They stated they hope she learns to work with a team and to show compassion.
Her parents do believe she will continue her journey by joining FFA when she is old enough to do so.
