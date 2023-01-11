4-H Feature: Boni Raymond
Courtesy Photo

Boni Raymond is the ten-year-old daughter of Ace and Mindy Raymond of Terreton. She is a fifth-grade student at Terreton Elementary and is apart of the Terreton Livestock group led by Mindy Raymond.

Boni raises goats as part of her project and also participates in the pentathlon and the skillathon. Her favorite part of her project is playin with her goats.


