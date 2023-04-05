4-H Feature: Bridger Curtis
Courtesy Photo

Bridger Curtis is the 11-year old son of Chad and Nicole Curtis of Rigby. He is a fifth grade student at Cottonwood Elementary and is a part of the Fluff and Feathers, Lucky Livestock, Sharp Shooters and Jersey Milker 4-H groups.

His projects involve chickens, rabbits, market and breeding goats, dairy cows, archery, and the penthalon. The Market Goat project is one of his favorites because he likes to work with his goat and training it to pose. He also enjoys archery because it's new to him. He likes to learn new things.


