4-H Feature: Bridger Curtis

Bridger Curtis is the 11-year old son of Chad and Nicole Curtis of Rigby. He is a fifth grade student at Cottonwood Elementary and is a part of the Fluff and Feathers, Lucky Livestock, Sharp Shooters and Jersey Milker 4-H groups.
His projects involve chickens, rabbits, market and breeding goats, dairy cows, archery, and the penthalon. The Market Goat project is one of his favorites because he likes to work with his goat and training it to pose. He also enjoys archery because it's new to him. He likes to learn new things.
Bridger participates in the FFA playdate in order to get additional experience for his projects, especially practice showing his goat.
He is excited to show his new doe at this year's fair. This doe will be bred for next year's market goat. He is also looking forward to participating in the archery shoot-out.
Last year he raised a boar goat named Possum - it barely made weight and he was able to sell it.
Bridger has learned how to show animals and how to be patient with them when they don't listen. He has learned how to take care of the animals he is charge of, as well.
His parents believe being in 4-H has turned Bridger into a more responsible person, with more confidence and public speaking skills. He also is learning to help the younger kids and how to make friends. Dealing with disappointment is an important lesson they believe the program teaches.
They hope Bridger continues to learn how to be a good a leader and how to be a productive member of society. They are unsure if he wants to continue into the FFA program in High School, but they hope he does.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.