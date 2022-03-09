4-H Feature: Bristol Warner

Bristol Warner, 12 year-old daughter of Orange and Desiray Warner, is a seventh grade member of the Labelle 4-H club led by Dale Wanstrom and Orange Warner. The club has 18 members.
Bristol participates in three projects in her club, including sheep raising, archery and air rifle shooting. She says the best part of these activities is seeing how her shooting has improved and having the opportunity to show the lamb she raised. 4-H allows Bristol to experience new things and meet new people, which is her favorite thing about her club.
In an effort to gain experience in these areas outside of 4-H, Bristol says she has participated in FFA events.
“I went to the FFA playday and practiced showing my lamb in the mock show. I competed in the district invitational shoot with my air rifle and archery,” Bristol said.
In the next year, Bristol is excited to show her lamb at the fair. She believes she has improved since the last showing, and hopes to get champion or reserve champion for her class.
“I have learned to be more social and learned to care of other people and my animals,” Bristol said.
According to Bristol’s father, 4-H helps kids be more confident as they learn and develop new skills.
“They learn to overcome challenges.” Warner said, “The value of hard work and learning that practice pays of in helping them improve their skills in shooting sports and with the lambs. Teaches them to accept public feedback from the judge as they critique them on their showing abilities, this builds character.”
Warned stated that Bristol has learned confidence and social skills through 4-H, and that she is very interested in joining Future Farmers of America when the time comes.