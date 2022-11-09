4-H Feature: Bristy Lamb

Bristy Lamb is the 12-year-old daughter of Jim and Christie Lamb of Rigby. She is a seventh-grade student at Farnsworth Middle School and is a part of the Wind 'n' Wooly 4-H club led by her mother Christie.
Bristy's project is raising sheep and has been raising sheep in 4-H since see was little as a cloverbud, she said.
Her favorite part of her project is when her sheep are babies.
"They are so cute," she said.
To gain more experience for her project, Bristy participates in livestock judging events at the county and state fairs. This year, she looks forward to raising more sheep for next year.
This last year, her sheep made weight and was sold. However, the lambs she raises are all born from her ewe.
"I have learned how to show sheep and how to take care of sheep," Bristy said, regarding what she has learned from 4-H.
Her mother stated she also raised sheep in 4-H as a kid and knew the program would benefit her own children. When her eldest daughter began to show interest in animals, she knew 4-H would be a good fit.
So far, she believes 4-H has taught Bristy to work hard and has helped her build confidence.
Bristy's mom said she hopes her children will learn the value of work and caring for something outside of themselves through the 4-H program.
All of the Lamb's older children have been involved in FFA and she stated she knows that if Bristy also joins, she will grow in many ways. FFA, she said, turned her children into leaders and has built their confidence. She also believes Rigby's FFA program is outstanding.
