4-H Feature: Brody Stosich

Brody Stosich is the 14 year-old son of Bryan and Mindy Stosich of Labelle, ID. He is an eighth grader at Rigby Middle School and is a part of the Labelle Lambs 4-H club led by Dale Wanstrom and Orange Warner.
Brody raises sheep, which he feels is a good summer job. While his primary project is sheep, Brody also raises other animals outside of the 4-H season. He believes that it’s a good way to learn all year round.
He looks forward to the fair every year because it’s a busy time and there are a lot of people that he know there. This last year, the lamb he raised was shown at the fair, where it met the weight requirement and he was able to sell it.
According to Brody, 4-H has taught him to be responsible. It has also taught him to be more confident and certain in himself.
Brody’s parents stated that they think it can be scary to stand in front of an audience and a judge, but they can see each year the confidence that their son is learning and exhibiting.
Bryan and Mindy Stosich have two sons who participate in 4-H, and know that it’s their children’s individual responsibility. They stated that each boy performs according to his own work that is put in.
They both hope that their children will choose to participate in FFA when the time comes. They stated that they believe it’s a great program with great teachers.