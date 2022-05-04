4-H Feature: Brynlee Bitter

Brynlee Bitter is the 14 year old daughter of Mitch and Lindsey Bitter in Terreton, ID. She is an eighth grade student at West Jefferson Junior High School and is a part of the Hog Dynasty 4-H club led by her mother Lindsey Bitter.
In Hog Dynasty, the eight members of their club raise Market Swine. Brynlee stated she enjoys see her projects from start to finish.
“It is always fun to get my pig in the spring and watch it grow all summer. It takes a lot of time and effort, but with consistency, hard work pays off,” Brynlee said.
Along with her own group meetings, Brynlee also participates in the meetings Jefferson County holds in Terreton. She said she always learns something new when she attends any 4-H event.
Brynlee stated she loves being part of the 4-H program in her area. She said she and the other kids have fun together as they set up their pens, wash their pigs and show their animals at the fair. She stated she also enjoys eating the fair food every year.
This last year, Brynlee raised a market swine which made weight and was sold at the fair.
“It always amazes me how generous the buyers are,” Brynlee said. “I am grateful for the community I live in.”
Brynlee loves doing 4-H because it has taught her about hard work and taking the time to do things right. She stated to get a pig to make weight you can’t cut any corners and she thinks that was an important lesson to learn.
Brynlee’s parents stated their children have learned what it takes to budget, pay for expenses and save for college with the 4-H program, which are priceless lessons at their age. They believe 4-H gives their family the opportunity to learn, grow and work hard.
They hope their children learn that not every year is perfect and there are things that sometimes are out of their control, but they hope their kids learn to take it all in stride and continue their work.
Brynlee will be a high school freshman next year and already plans to join the FFA group.