4-H Feature: Brynn McClellan
Courtesy Photo

Brynn McClellan is the 10-year-old daughter of Jorelle and Andrew McClellan of Rigby. She is a fifth-grade student at Cottonwood Elementary and is part of the South-fork Sheep Club led by Lacy Barney.

Her project is to raise and sell sheep; her favorite part of her project is spending time and taking care of her sheep.


