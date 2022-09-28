4-H Feature: Chyloh Billman

Chyloh Billman is the eleven-year-old daughter of Steve and Alicia Billman of Rigby. She is a sixth-grade student at Farnsworth Middle School. Chyloh is a part of the Barnyard Buddies and Lucky Livestock 4-H clubs, led by Dawn Erickson and Maryann Holloway.
Chyloh participates in various projects, including Market Steers, Market Hogs, Horses, Working Ranch and Breeding Heifers.
“My projects have given me the opportunity to compete on all levels,” she said.
She stated she enjoys traveling to shows and meeting new people. The highlight of her year this year, was taking her Angus heifer “Sara” to Cattleman’s Congress in Oklahoma City and to the National Western Stock Show and winning her division.
She and her family show at several Angus, Hereford and Jackpot shows, she said. This year she attended the National Junior Hereford Expo in Kentucky. She has also shown her horse in youth reining shows, she said.
At next year’s fair, Chyloh says she is looking forward to seeing all of her show friends again.
“My show heifers have had some nice babies this year and I am excited to show them and see how well they do next year,” she said.
Every year Chyloh raises two market steers, one for the county fair, the other for the state fair. Both made weight and sold this year.
“4-H has taught me to work hard, set goals, get up early in the mornings and never give up when things get hard or difficult,” she said. “I have made a lot of good friends and had the opportunity to help others. I have enjoyed learning about different animals, showing them and taking care of them.”
Chyloh’s parents believe 4-H has given their children the opportunity to have real life experiences in all aspects of things. They believe it teaches them leadership, hard work, sacrifice and service as well as sportsmanship. They also believe their children have been able to form life-long friendships with other club members.
They expressed their hope for their children to not only learn about the importance of agriculture and production, but to help and serve others. They hope their children will share their talents and passions with those around them and help them succeed.
As fifth generation livestock producers, the Billmans have developed a strong love and appreciation for agriculture, according to Chyloh’s parents. They believe FFA is a phenomenal program which everyone should take advantage of.
