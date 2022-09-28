4-H Feature: Chyloh Billman
Courtesy Photo

Chyloh Billman is the eleven-year-old daughter of Steve and Alicia Billman of Rigby. She is a sixth-grade student at Farnsworth Middle School. Chyloh is a part of the Barnyard Buddies and Lucky Livestock 4-H clubs, led by Dawn Erickson and Maryann Holloway.

Chyloh participates in various projects, including Market Steers, Market Hogs, Horses, Working Ranch and Breeding Heifers.

