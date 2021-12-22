Crew Beck, who is the son of Cortney and Holly Beck and resident of Rigby, is a member of the Barnyard Buddies, which is led by Dawn Erickson and Courtney Beck and has 21 members. Crew's projects are Horse and Working Ranch.
Crew is an eighth grader at Rigby Middle School.
According to Crew, his favorite project is spending time with his horse Cash. He has another horse named Posie. Crew recently purchased a new horse named Ruby that he is going to do reined cow horse in High School Rodeo, and also plans to use her for 4-H next year.
To prepare for his projects, Crew ropes at home with his dad.
Crew stated he looks forward to participating in 4-H and competing in next year's fair.
Some things Crew has learned from 4-H is more technique on riding and showing his horses. In the past, Crew raised market lambs, which is where he learned how to care for animals.
Crew's mother stated he has learned so many things since being in 4-H. She stated he has gained confidence in himself and on his horse. Crew has been able to learn in a structured environment, not just how to ride, but how to best present himself and his horse, they learn how to excel under pressure. He has learned leadership skills and public speaking through doing demonstrations. Holly has stated Crew has learned so many life skills. Also, in doing record books he has learned to track himself and see progress from year to year.
Holly stated she believes her son is learning leadership and working well with others. He has learned the importance of setting goals, developing the skills, and putting them to the test. Holly stated Crew has also built many friendships.
According to Holly, she believes Crew will be involved in FFA, as he talks about it all the time.