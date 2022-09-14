4-H Feature: Davlynn and Dillon Holloway
Courtesy Photo

Davlynn and Dillon Holloway are 16 year old twins from Roberts Idaho. There parents are Justin and MaryAnn Holloway. Both students are juniors at Rigby High School and are park of the Lucky Livestock 4-H Club, which has ten members.

Davlynn and Dillon both participate in the Market Beef project. According to Dillon, the best part of the project is being able to participate and work alongside his sisters. For Davlynn, she enjoys brushing and petting her steers and developing friendships with the animals.

