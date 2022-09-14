4-H Feature: Davlynn and Dillon Holloway

Davlynn and Dillon Holloway are 16 year old twins from Roberts Idaho. There parents are Justin and MaryAnn Holloway. Both students are juniors at Rigby High School and are park of the Lucky Livestock 4-H Club, which has ten members.
Davlynn and Dillon both participate in the Market Beef project. According to Dillon, the best part of the project is being able to participate and work alongside his sisters. For Davlynn, she enjoys brushing and petting her steers and developing friendships with the animals.
Sometimes the two will go to Jackpots and practice shows in order to get more experience for their projects. Both projects made weight this year and were able to sell their steers at the fair.
Davlynn says she has learned how to talk to strangers about her projects throughout her experience with 4-H. Dillon state the more he puts time and effort into his projects the more he gets out of them. He said his time in 4-H has taught him this, regarding 4-H projects, relationships and anything else.
Davlynn and Dillon’s parents believe the 4-H program has taught the two valuable life lessons about hard work and overcoming hardship. They have learned to care about something besides themselves and have learned public speaking and marketing skills.