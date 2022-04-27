4-H Feature: Dawson Bitter

Dawson Bitter is the nine-year-old son of Marshall and Andra Bitter of Terreton. Dawson is a third-grade student at Terreton Elementary and is a part of the Hog Dynasty 4-H club led by Lindsey Bitter.
In the Hog Dynasty club, Dawson and his fellow 12 club members raise swine and sell them at the market sale. He stated his favorite part of the project is keeping the pen clean at the fair, and cleaning it out when the fair ends.
Dawson said he is looking forward to showing his pig at the fair next year, and selling it as he was able to do this last year.
He said that he has learned to make a good pen for a pig. He learned to keep the pig warm with straw and a heat lamp during the cod months. He also learned that to keep a pig from being afraid of you, you need to spend time with them. That way you can lead them.
According to Dawson’s parents, the 4-H program teaches kids how goal-setting and hard work go hand in hand. They stated they love how the program helps the children set goals for their animals in the spring, which come to fruition by the time of the fair. They also love that the program helps them map out the steps required to accomplish the gal.
“This skill will benefit them in all areas of their lives,” they said.
The Bitters hope that Dawson learns to put his best effort into things that are important to him.