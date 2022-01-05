4-H Feature: Daxton Acor

Daxton Acor, who is the son of Dax and Ali Acor and resident of Rigby, is a member of the Tails, Trails and Targets, which is led by Dan and Kristi Conover and Tanya Poulsen- 44. Daxton’s projects include sheep, rifles and archery.
According to Daxton, he has different reason for liking his projects. In Sheep Daxton liked loving on his lamb Trace. In archery, it was his first year and he was able to learn how to shoot his bow. In rifle, Daxton enjoyed being able to shoot well.
In order to get more experience, Daxton went to the FFA play day.
For next year’s fair, Daxton looks forward to seeing what his new lamb will be like, seeing where they will be able to shoot their rifles. Daxton might also be able to do horse 4-H with his horse Dezi.
Daxton said he was able to sell his lamb, but it was kind of sad because he raised it from a little baby, but the sale was good.
While being in 4-H, Daxton has learned a lot about archery, and he has learned more about bullets and that he needs to put in a lot of practice to be good. Daxton learned responsibility in caring for his lamb and he learned about safety in shooting, always put the safety on when you lay your gun down and he learned about the command “cease fire”.
Daxton’s dad said that 4-H is a good social activity for the kids, and they learn more responsibility.
Dax stated 4-H kids learn to be more compassionate, and they learn patience.
Dax thinks his will be in FFA. Dax would also like to learn more about it.