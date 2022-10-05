4-H Feature: Eliza Flinder
Courtesy Photo

Eliza Flinders is the 11 year-old daughter of Jon and Peggy Flinders of Rigby. She is sixth grade student at Rigby Middle School and is a part of the Baconators and the Ginger Simpers 4-H Clubs.

Eliza participates in the Swine project and will also occasionally attend 4-H summer camps. Her favorite part of her project is walking her pig.

