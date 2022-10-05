Eliza Flinders is the 11 year-old daughter of Jon and Peggy Flinders of Rigby. She is sixth grade student at Rigby Middle School and is a part of the Baconators and the Ginger Simpers 4-H Clubs.
Eliza participates in the Swine project and will also occasionally attend 4-H summer camps. Her favorite part of her project is walking her pig.
Her mother will usually register her for demonstration contests at the fair every year to help her gain experience for her project. This last summer, Eliza said she was able to attend 4-H Camp, which was a fun way to gain even more experience.
At the next fair, Eliza says she is excited to sell her pig during the Market Sale. This year, three of her four family pigs did not make weight, but were within ten pounds of the goal. Eliza stated the cold spring likely had a hand in the results.
“It’s ok though, because we had some generous friends offer to buy it,” she said.
She believes being in 4-H has taught her how to take care of an animal.
Eliza’s parents stated they have three who participate in 4-H. Their oldest has done swine projects for six years. As a family, they decide to continue raising swine because of the learning experience the projects offers them as a family and as individuals.
The kids learn to work together and learn how to treat animals and be responsible, they said. After market sales, Eliza’s parents are thankful their children made money they can set aside for college.
Her parents stated they hope Eliza can learn she can accomplish difficult tasks, and through the skills she learns, they hope she can make the world a better place.
All of their children are interested in joining FFA when the time comes, they said, and hope the students are able to fit the organization into their busy schedules.
