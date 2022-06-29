4-H Feature: Emerson Owens

Emerson Owens is the 14-year-old daughter of Brian and Lisa Owens of Lewisville. She will be freshman at Rigby High School in the Fall and is a part of the Ewe ‘R’ Awesome 4-H club run by Jeanette Anderson, as well as a horse club led by Dawn Erickson and a dog club run by Porsche Sessions.
She participates in projects containing horses, sheep, rabbits and dogs and loves spending time with her animals as well as learning about them.
In order to gain more experience for her many projects, Emerson participates in FFA playdays and showmanship clinics.
At this year’s fair, Emerson looks forward to show her dog for the first time and the progress she has made throughout the year, learning new things. Last year, and every year before, her lambs have both made weight and been sold.
Sheep are very stubborn animals, Emerson said, and working with them through her 4-H project has taught her patience. She stated she also has learned a lot about how to keep animals healthy so that they grow their best.
Emerson’s parents believe 4-H teaches their children so much about planning projects from start to finish, which allows them to make sure their animal weighs enough at the fair. They believe it teaches them how to work ward and prioritize their time while making life-long friends.
Her parents hope she continues to learn patience through her 4-H experience, and how to care for animals.
Emerson and her siblings, according to their parents, are all involved in both 4-H and FFA, they expect Emerson to continue participating in FFA.