Hailey Coates is the 12-year-old daughter of Curt and Melissa Coates of Annis. She is in the seventh grade at Farnsworth Middle School, and is part of the Fluff and Feathers led by Nicole Curtis.
She participates in the Rabbit project, and enjoys getting know all of her rabbit’s personality traits.
To gain more experience for her rabbit project, Hailey has attended American Rabbit Breeding Association (ARBA) shows with her aunt.
At the next fair, she is looking forward to showing the judge everything she has learned. She also enjoys seeing all of the other rabbits people bring to the fair.
Hailey has not yet raised meat rabbits, but she is interested to learn more about raising rabbits for meat.
She said being in 4-H has taught her about all the different breeds of rabbits, which she is interested in learning about.
Some lifetime benefits her parents believe she has picked up on in 4-H are the principles of showmanship and self confidence. They also believe her club has benefitted her by allowing her to meet many kids from diverse backgrounds who share similar interests.
Her parents hope she learns how to apply what she has learned in her real life, and to use it to help others. They stated they hope she joins FFA when the time comes.