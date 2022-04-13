4-H Feature: Hailey Wilson

Hailey is the 18 year-old daughter of Mac and Becca Wilson of Idaho Falls. She is a senior at Rigby High School and is President of the Grant Saddle Sores 4-H group, led by Kelley Chaffee and Hailey’s mother, Becca Wilson. There are twenty one kids in the horse club.
Hailey’s project is working with horses in Western and English styles, as well as driving. She stated that she gentled a mustang last summer. According to her, the best part of her project is having the time to spend with her horse.
Hailey sometimes participates in open horse shows to prepare for the 4-H horse show. At the next fair, she looks forward to showing her horse, and spending time with her friends who participate in other 4-H projects.
She states that 4-H has taught her “people skills” as well as how to have patience with both animals and people when they don’t understand what it is she is asking of them.
According to her parents, 4-H has been a positive activity for Hailey. They state that it has taught her to be independent and confident as a person, which has impacted her horse and leadership skills.
Her parents stated they love that through 4-H, Hailey has formed great friendships with club members as well as leaders and mentors. They state that she has also gained a great foundation to build on in her life. They hope she learns to build a good work ethic and to always try her best.
Hailey has been involved in Future Farmers of America for the last three years, and was an officer for the chapter this past year, according to her parents.