4-H Feature: Henry Raymond
Courtesy Photo

Henry Raymond is the 12-year-old son of Ace and Mindy Raymond of Terreton. He is a seventh-grade students at Terreton Elementary and Junior High. He is a part of the Terreton Livestock, led by his mother Mindy Raymond.

Henry participates in raising steers, as well as the pentathlon and skillathon. He stated he plans to raise goats next year. His favorite part of his projects is learning about his animals.


