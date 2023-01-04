4-H Feature: Henry Raymond

Henry Raymond is the 12-year-old son of Ace and Mindy Raymond of Terreton. He is a seventh-grade students at Terreton Elementary and Junior High. He is a part of the Terreton Livestock, led by his mother Mindy Raymond.
Henry participates in raising steers, as well as the pentathlon and skillathon. He stated he plans to raise goats next year. His favorite part of his projects is learning about his animals.
The skillathon, Henry said, is a great way to gain extra experience for his project. For example, it teaches him the right medicine to give his animals and further teaches him about medicine withdrawal dates.
This year, Henry raised steers and the steer he took to the fair both made weight and was sold. He said next year he is looking forward to showing goats.
Being in 4-H has taught Henry about animal digestive systems. Working with steers has taught him that ruminant animals have four sections in their stomachs.
Henry’s parents believe the benefits of 4-H are that their children learn how to take care of animals and learn the associated responsibility. They have also learned how to interact with other kids and learn valuable life skills. They like that it teaches kids to look past themselves and help others.
They hope their kids learn to work hard and pursue their goals and dreams. They also hope they learn how to work as a team and think beyond themselves to show compassion.
His parents believe Henry will join the FFA program when the time comes.
