4-H Feature: John Weiers

John Weiers is the ten-year-old son of Greg and Heidi Weiers of Rigby. He is going into the fifth grade at Southfork Elementary. He is a part of two 4-H clubs, the Southfork Ranchers led by Josh McNeil and the Barnyard Gang led by Rebecca Squires.
John participates in both swine and poultry projects, raising and learning about the animals as well as practicing showmanship.
He stated he often attends Pig Jackpots, or livestock shows, and participates in the showmanship and markets to gain more experience for his project. He also watches the older kids and learns from them through observation and conversation. He stated it also helps to watch showmanship videos on the internet.
At the next fair, John is excited to show his animals and try to make it into the Round Robin.
In 4-H, John has learned to not give up. He stated he has learned to work hard, stay calm and to learn new things. In his time participated he said he has learned a lot about raising and showing pigs and learned about the different characteristics of each breed.
John’s parents believe he has learned so many skills in his clubs. They say his participation has taught him responsibility and accountability as well as hard work and the rewards of accomplishing goals. They also believe the program has allowed him to build lifetime friendships.
His parents absolutely see John participating in FFA in high school. They believe 4H and FFA are incredible programs with lifelong benefits and are valuable for youth, leaders and the community.
“To know what it takes to raise an animal humanely and ethically, the costs and successes and losses that occur is an incredible experience and a journey worthwhile to all,” they said.