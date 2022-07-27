4-H Feature: John Weiers
John Weiers is the ten-year-old son of Greg and Heidi Weiers of Rigby. He is going into the fifth grade at Southfork Elementary. He is a part of two 4-H clubs, the Southfork Ranchers led by Josh McNeil and the Barnyard Gang led by Rebecca Squires.

John participates in both swine and poultry projects, raising and learning about the animals as well as practicing showmanship.

