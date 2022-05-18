4-H Feature: Justus Burtenshaw

Justus Burtenshaw is the 14-year-old son of Lanny and Jimi Burtenshaw of Terreton. He attends West Jefferson High School and is a part of the Hog Dynasty 4-H club led by Lindsey Bitter.
Justus’s project is to raise swine, and he enjoys working with the pigs. He does not participate in any extra events, but he does look forward to the fair so he can show off his pig and hang out with his friends.
This last year, the pig he raised both reached the weight requirement and was sold. Through this program, Justus stated he leaned how hard work can pay off and that marketing matters in the industry.
Justus’s parents believe 4-H has been a great experience for their children. The family raises cattle, so working with swine has allowed them to learn about an animal they are unfamiliar with. It’s taught them teamwork, and his parents said they can see the the growth that has occurred through the years as Justus has taken on sole responsibility for his animals.
His parents believe the 4-H experience has taught Justus about business — he has learned how much it costs to raise an animal, how to carefully track their expenses, how much an animal needs to gain and the price he needs to at least break even on the pig. They believe it can be stressful when the fair approaches because they realize the money they’ve spent.
Justus has learned how important it is to send out and deliver buyer letters, his parents said. They stated the fair has great participation, so he has also leaned how to take tame to really market the animal and find buyers. He has done a great job every year to bring buyers to the fair, the said.
Justus’s parents hope he learns responsibility through his 4-H program, and not just appreciation for the paycheck at the end.
They are confident Justus will join FFA next year, and stated 4-H has done a great job in preparing him for it.