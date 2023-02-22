4-H Feature: Kader Barney

Kader Barney is the eleven-year-old son of the Ryan and Lacy Barney of Grant. Kader is in the sixth grade at Farnsworth Middle School and is part of the Southfork Sheep 4-H Group.
He raises sheep as part of his 4-H project, and has done so for the last five years. His favorite part of raising sheep is learning about them and becoming better at taking care of them, he said.
Kader said he tries to attend clinics and jackpots to gain more experience in his project, but also claimed it’s harder to compete there due to the very skilled competitors at the jackpots.
At the next fair, Kader hopes to place well at the competition. He also is looking forward to learning more and selling his sheep at the Market Sale.
Last year, Kader said his sheep made weight and was sold, finishing in the top 5 for the Market Sale.
Kader has learned how to care for animals through 4-H. He also has learned responsibility and is currently learning to do things he thinks are difficult, and things he wouldn’t typically feel come naturally to him.
According to his parents, 4-H allows kids to learn how to interact with others, allows them to practice a skill and gives them the opportunity to compete with that skill and be judged. It also allows them to learn how to handle themselves when things don’t go according to plan.
Kader’s parents hope he continues to learn compassion for animals and that he gains the ability to speak and perform for crowds. They stated their hope for him to learn good sportsmanship and how to start long-term projects and carry them out, no matter the difficulty.
Kader loves all things agriculture, his parents stated, so it wouldn’t surprise them if he became heavily involved in FFA through high school.
