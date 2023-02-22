4-H Feature: Kader Barney

Kader Barney is the eleven-year-old son of the Ryan and Lacy Barney of Grant. Kader is in the sixth grade at Farnsworth Middle School and is part of the Southfork Sheep 4-H Group.

He raises sheep as part of his 4-H project, and has done so for the last five years. His favorite part of raising sheep is learning about them and becoming better at taking care of them, he said.


