4-H Feature: Kaleigh Squires

Kaleigh Squires is the sixteen-year-old daughter of Rebecca and Orren Squires of Lewisville. She attends Rigby High School and will be entering her Junior year in the upcoming school year.
Kaleigh is a member of the Barn Yard Gang led by her parents Rebecca and Orren. Their club has about fifteen members.
Currently, Kaleigh shows poultry as her project. She stated the past few times she has shown poultry, she made it to the Round Robin Challenge. This challenge is hard for her, she stated, since the animals she shows are not large animals.
“It pushes me out of the my comfort zone in the best way possible,” Kaleigh said.
In the past, she has shown poultry at the state fair. She stated she loves the environment at the fair, as she enjoys seeing all the kids taking care of their animals and preparing them for shows.
“No matter who it is, 4-H kids are always willing to lend a helping hand at the fair,” she said.
Kaleigh raised her chickens from the time they were chicks and believes the best part about a poultry project is that she doesn’t have to sell the birds she’s bonded with.
During her time in 4-H, Kaleigh said she has learned many leadership skills. Last year she was president of her club and was a cabin leader at 4-H camp. This year she is secretary of the club and said all her roles have taught her skills she uses at jobs, at school and at other camps every day.
Kaleigh’s parents believe 4-H teaches so much more than animal care and food production. They stated these clubs are a child’s first leadership experiences as they learn how to share a vision, mentor their peers, give and receive honest feed back. It also teaches them how to win and lose and how to set goals for self improvement, they said.
The Squires stated they want their children to learn that hard work is worth it, although it may not always be enjoyable. Through their project work, their children learn to critically evaluate their work and set goals.
They would love for Kaleigh and their other kids to join FFA, but believe there is stiff competition from all of their other extra-curricular activities, such as orchestra and academic teams.