4-H Feature: Kambry Carlson
Courtesy Photo

Kambry Carlson is the 11-year-old daughter of Nathan and Alisha Carlson of Rigby. She is as sixth-grade student at Farnsworth Middle School and is a part of the Wild ‘n’ Wooly club led by Christy Lamb and the Riding Free 4-H group led by Tracy Kettle.

Kambry’s projects are horses and raising lambs. Her favorite part of 4-H is being able to do it with her friends and her family, as well as being able to ride her horse. She likes to ride her horse a lot, outside of 4-H events, and spends a lot of time working with her lamb.


