4-H Feature: Kambry Carlson

Kambry Carlson is the 11-year-old daughter of Nathan and Alisha Carlson of Rigby. She is as sixth-grade student at Farnsworth Middle School and is a part of the Wild ‘n’ Wooly club led by Christy Lamb and the Riding Free 4-H group led by Tracy Kettle.
Kambry’s projects are horses and raising lambs. Her favorite part of 4-H is being able to do it with her friends and her family, as well as being able to ride her horse. She likes to ride her horse a lot, outside of 4-H events, and spends a lot of time working with her lamb.
In the future, she wants to be able to sell her sheep and learn English Riding. She would also like to learn about and raise other animals like dogs and rabbits as well.
This year, Kambry’s sheep died a week before the fair, so she didn’t have the chance to sell it. However, Kambry is sure the lamb would have made weight.
Being in 4-H has taught her about being responsible and how to take care of her animals.
According to her parents, 4-H has helped Kambry be more responsible and has helped her learn about caring for animals. They also believe she has learned the value of hard work. They hope she continues to learn more responsibility and how to have fun.
Kambry’s parents fully expect her to join the FFA program when she begins high school.
