4-H Feature: Kamdyn Garcia
Courtesy Photo

Kamdyn Garcia is the 12-year-old son of Jared and Jamie Garcia or Rigby. He is a seventh grade student at Rocky Mountain Middle School and is a part of the Sharp Shooters and Lucky Livestock 4-H clubs.

For his 4-H projects, Kamdyn raises lambs, goats and shoots rifles. One of his favorite parts of this project is when he gets to shoot clay pigeons with his gun.


