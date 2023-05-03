4-H Feature: Kamdyn Garcia

Kamdyn Garcia is the 12-year-old son of Jared and Jamie Garcia or Rigby. He is a seventh grade student at Rocky Mountain Middle School and is a part of the Sharp Shooters and Lucky Livestock 4-H clubs.
For his 4-H projects, Kamdyn raises lambs, goats and shoots rifles. One of his favorite parts of this project is when he gets to shoot clay pigeons with his gun.
At the fair, Kamdyn enjoys handing out with his friends and showing his animals. This year he looks forward to taking the animal he raised to the fair. He said he hopes it makes weight so he can sell it.
One of the things he has learned from 4-H is to be kind to others. He also learned that if you're good something, you can always get better and that work ethic is the key to success.
Kamdyn's parents believe a benefit of 4-H is learning how to socialize and converse with other individuals. They also believe 4-H has taught Kamdyn how to sharpen his skill sets and broaden his range of activities.
They hope he continues to apply his skills and ethics to real-world environments. They want him to come out of the 4-H program with a positive and constructive mindset.
Kamdyn has already expressed interest in joining FFA in high school and is a very competitive individual. He looks forward to joining a group of like-minded people with similar goals.
