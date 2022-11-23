4-H Feature: Kelton Hickman
Courtesy Photo

Kelton Hickman is the 14-year-old son of Jake and Amanda Hickman of Labelle. He is an eighth-grade student at Rigby Middle School and is a part of the Lucky Livestock 4-H group led by Zane Burgess and his mother, Amanda Hickman. He is also in the Silver Spurs Horse Group led by Sue Walker.

This last year, Kelton participated in the Market Beef and Horse projects. He stated he liked the challenge of halter breaking his steer and really enjoyed that you could hang out with his friends.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.