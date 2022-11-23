4-H Feature: Kelton Hickman

Kelton Hickman is the 14-year-old son of Jake and Amanda Hickman of Labelle. He is an eighth-grade student at Rigby Middle School and is a part of the Lucky Livestock 4-H group led by Zane Burgess and his mother, Amanda Hickman. He is also in the Silver Spurs Horse Group led by Sue Walker.
This last year, Kelton participated in the Market Beef and Horse projects. He stated he liked the challenge of halter breaking his steer and really enjoyed that you could hang out with his friends.
He said he is looking forward to another fun season next year. His goal is to place higher in both the market and showmanship portions of the fair with his steer. This last year he did sell his steer, Doc, and sold it.
Being in 4-H has taught him that he can do things that are out of his comfort zone and that projects are more fun with a group of friends.
His parents are glad he has been able to save up money for his future dreams and has had the opportunity to meet new people that have become life-long friends. They hope he continues to learn about responsibility and accomplishing hard tasks. Being in 4-H has boosted his self-confidence.
Kelton is already involved in Rigby Middle School’s FFA program and they expect him to continue through high school.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.