4-H Feature: Kenzington Wanstrom

Kenzington Wanstrom, 15-year-old daughter of Dale and Brandi of Rigby, is a tenth grader in the LaBelle 4-H club, which is led by her parents and Kent Warner.
Kenzi participates in the Market Sheep project, which she says her favorite part is the experience of caring for and showing her lamb.
This year, Kenzi participated in a showmanship clinic and will also attend the FFA playday. She’s looking forward to seeing how well she can do and how much she’s improved and grown throughout the year.
“I have learned to work hard, have responsibility, lots of patience and to be caring for others and my lamb,” Kenzi said of her experience with 4-H.
Brandi stated that she believes the most important thing kids learn in 4-H is responsibility.
“They have to be up at a certain time, and home at a certain time to take care of their animals or finish their projects, and they learn to be accountable and get the job done,” Brandi said. “That will give them experience for the rest of their lives; if they can learn to be responsible at a young age, they will be reliable adults too.”
Brandi continued, stating that another thing they develop is confidence – they put their mind to something, they have to work hard at it and that hard work pays off in the end. They are able to accomplish things that they don’t really think they can do and they gain more confidence every year.
“They also develop resilience because things don’t always go perfectly,” Brandi said. “Every kid has bad or embarrassing moments, or even bad years where things just don’t seem to go their way... but they learn to pick themselves back up and keep going or try to do better next year. They also learn that even though it’s tough and discouraging at the moment, that difficulty won’t last and they can learn from their mistakes and get back up again.”
Brandi hopes that Kenzi learns to set goals and try new things, because if she and other kids are always pushing themselves to meet a set goal, then they’;; always be learning something new through dedication and hard work.
“You can’t give someone confidence; each person has to develop that themselves through dedication and accomplishing their own goals,” Brandi said. “I hope they learn that they can do anything they want to do, if they will put their mind to it and not give up.”
Brandi said that she believes the FFA program is great and she does have some kids that she thinks will be interested in participating.
“We have talked to Kenzi about it before and hope that it’s something she will try in the future,” Brandi said.