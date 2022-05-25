4-H Feature: Keylee Harris

Keylee Harris is the 13 year-old daughter of Tenill and Bryce Harris of Rigby. She is a seventh grader at Rigby Middle School and is part of the Farmyard Friends led by her mother Tenill Harris, the Silver Spurs led by Sue Walker, Tail Waggers Porsche Sessions and Sharp Shooters led by Amanda Hickman, Garfield Gophers and Cooking led by Abby Stucki.
Participating in a variety of clubs allows Keylee to participate in a variety of projects. She raises sheep, goats, bunnies and a dog. She also has the opportunity to learn different skills such as driving, cooking, horse-riding and care, working ranch horse-riding and care, as well as shooting skills in archery and rifle-shooting.
So far, her favorite achievement has been participating in the state competition with her dog and attended showmanship clinics for her goat and sheep projects.
This year, at the fair, Keylee looks forward to showing her goat, which made weight and sold.
One of the major skills she’s learned in her 4-H experience is how to take care of animals.
Keylee’s parents believe 4-H teaches good life skills. It teaches children how to take care of animals, through the good an the bad. Kids also learn leadership skills and public speaking and are able to earn money and learn to manage it.
Her parents hope she continues to increase her knowledge in caring for and improving her herds of sheep and goats.
Keylee is already involved in the Rigby Middle School FFA chapter.