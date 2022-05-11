4-H Feature: Kymberlee Bitter

Kymberlee Bitter is the 11 year old daughter of Mitch and Lindsey Bitter of Terreton. She is a sixth grade student at Terreton Middle Scool and participates in the Hog Dynasty 4-H club led by her mother Lindsey Bitter.
Kymberlee raises market swine and believes the fair is the best part of her program. She stated she enjoys showing her animal, spending time with friends and spending the whole week at the fair grounds.
Every year, Kymberlee does a project which she presents to her 4-H group.
“I think it is fun to learn about animals and how to raise a market swine,” Kymberlee said.
Kymberlee said she looks forward to everything about fair week. She stated she and her sister participate together, so it’s fun to set up the pen every year and create new memories.
Last year, Kymberlee raised a pig which made the target weight and sold. She said it was sad to see her pig go, but it makes her excited to get a new one in the spring and start all over again.
She stated she has learned much about animals and pigs. When she began 4-H, she said, She did not know anything about pigs. Each year she continues to learn and become more confident when showing her pig to the judge.
Kymberlee’s parents believe 4-H teaches her responsibility. They stated the pillars of 4-H are great principles for their children to learn.
They hope Kymberlee learns how to take pride in a project and see it from beginning to end. They said each of their kids in charge of their own expenses and buying any equipment they may need for the year, so they hope their kids learn the value of hard work and budgeting principles.
Kymberlee’s parents stated that when she enters high school, she plans to continue her 4-H experience in the FFA program.