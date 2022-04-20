4-H Feature: Kyra Brower

Kyra Brower is the thirteen year-old daughter of Garth and Chanelle Woodland. She attends Bonneville High School in Idaho Falls and is part of the Grant Saddle Sores club led by Kelley Chaffee and Rebecca Wilson.
Kyra’s project is the horse project, which she enjoys because of the time she gets to spend with her horse. She does not participate in any extra events.
She looks forward to the fair each year to ride and perform. She enjoys learning and getting better each year.
As a part of the Grant Saddle Sores, she said that she learned a lot of things about horses, such as the different body parts and how they function. She has also learned how to treat a horse and how to properly care for them.
According to her parents, Kyra has benefitted from 4-H in many ways. They stated she has learned how to care for a horse, how to feed, groom and train them to be a great safe horse for riding. She has also learned about the expenses in caring for a horse.
Her parents stated that she has given up much of her time to learn these essential things about horses.
They hope that Kyra learns responsibility through her time with 4-H. They believe it is a great way for her to have hands-on training and they enjoy watching her grow and take responsibility. They said they have loved watching her excel.
Her parents don’t know if she will choose to join FFA in high school, but they stated they would love it if she does choose to.