4-H Feature: Lane Simper

Lane Simper is the 8-year-old son of Ryan and Ginger Simper of Rigby. He is in the third grade at Jefferson Elementary School and is a part of the Spanish Immersion Program. Lane participates in Swine Projects as part of the Baconators 4-H group, which has about ten club members.
For his project, Lane said he shows pigs, but he also likes to enter his sunflowers and Lego projects to the county fair.
His favorite part of raising swine is taking care of his pig. His most recent pig, he said, liked to play in the sprinklers and enjoyed eating marshmallows. Lane practices for his shows at home with his pig and his mom, where his mom pretends to be the show judge. This way, he said, he can practice walking the pig for judges to see.
In 4-H Lane has learned about pigs and how to keep them healthy. He said he has learned how important good food and nutrition are to helping an animal grow. He looks forward to participating again next year.
Lane's parents say they love having their kids in 4-H. They say it has taught their children to have the responsibility to care for their animals. Sometimes, they said, projects go well and the animals remain healthy and grow. Other times animals fall ill and they are able to teach their children how to care for a sick animal.
His parents said they hope 4-H teaches their children about life and making hard choices. Sometimes with animals, they said, people have to make decisions that are not easy to make and they hope their kids are learning they can still have fun through the tough times.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.