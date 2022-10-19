4-H Feature: Lane Simper
Courtesy Photo

Lane Simper is the 8-year-old son of Ryan and Ginger Simper of Rigby. He is in the third grade at Jefferson Elementary School and is a part of the Spanish Immersion Program. Lane participates in Swine Projects as part of the Baconators 4-H group, which has about ten club members. 

For his project, Lane said he shows pigs, but he also likes to enter his sunflowers and Lego projects to the county fair.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.