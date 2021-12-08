4-H Feature: Lydia Gibson

Lydia Gibson, daughter of Barrett and Andrea Gibson and resident of Lewisville, is a member of the Square G Ranch 4-H club which is led by her mother, Dogs Gone Wild club which is led by Shiela Orgill, and Tails, Trails and Targets club which is led by Taunga Polsen. Lydia’s projects include rabbit showmanship, market pig, dog showmanship and cooking.
According to Lydia, her favorite project is working with the animals. This past fair, Lydia stated her pig made weight and she was able to sell him at market.
Lydia is looking forward to showing her animals and hopefully winning blue ribbons for next year’s fair.
Lydia said she has learned how to deal with animals and how to train them.
“I’ve learned how to control the animals and I don’t let them run away,” Lydia said. “I’ve gotten used to being with the animals.”
Lydia also does cooking while in 4-H, and when asked about what she’s learned, she said she’s become good at measuring ingredients and being careful in the kitchen.
Lydia’s mother Andrea mentioned some of the benefits of her daughter being in 4-H, stating there are a lot; an opportunity to show responsibility, learn leadership skills, communication skills and presenting skills. Andrea said it’s also great for her daughter to be able to associate with other kids in her age group.
“There are a lot of good things,” Andrea said.
When asked what she hopes her daughter learns from 4-H, she said all of the things she listed, but mostly responsibility and learning to get along with others.
Andrea is not sure if her daughter will attend FFA, as she still has a long ways to go in 4-H.