Macrae Conover, son of Dan and Kristi Conover of Lewisville, is a member of the Tails, Trails and Targets 4-H club, which is led by Shiela Orgill. Macrae’s projects include horse, sheep, shooting sports and driving.
According to Macrae, his favorite part about 4-H is being able to show his animals.
Besides 4-H, Macrae stated he does horse camp and showmanship clinics in order to get more experience for his projects. This past fair, his animals made weight and he was able to sell them.
Macrae is looking forward to showing his pig next fair.
Macrae’s mom Kristi stated she believes the benefits of her son being in 4-H are that it teaches her son responsibility and how to start and complete a project.
Kristi grew up in 4-H, and she couldn’t say enough good things about it. With animal projects, Kristi said the kids have to be stewards of animals and learn that animals are raised for a purpose, either for food or for having babies. 4-H teaches them a lot of things, according to Kristi.
Kristi stated she hopes her child learns not only to care for animals, but to respect them; learn how to love and take care of them.
According to Kristi, she does see Macrae going into the FFA program in high school. She has no doubt that all of her kids will, to what degree though, she is not sure.