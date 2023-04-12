4-H Feature: Makinley Curtis
Courtesy Photo

Makinley Curtis is the thirteen-year-old daughter of Chad and Nicole Curtis of Rigby Idaho. She is seventh-grade student at Rigby Middle School and is a part of the Coltman Wranglers, Fluff and Feathers, Lucky Livestock and Jersey Milkers 4-H clubs.

Makinley participates in horse, chicken, rabbit, market and breeding goats, dairy cow projects, as well as sewing, cooking, art, wood burning and geocaching projects. She also bought her own horse last year, she said, and has started to train it; she hopes to use it for the fair this year. 


