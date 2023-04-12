4-H Feature: Makinley Curtis

Makinley Curtis is the thirteen-year-old daughter of Chad and Nicole Curtis of Rigby Idaho. She is seventh-grade student at Rigby Middle School and is a part of the Coltman Wranglers, Fluff and Feathers, Lucky Livestock and Jersey Milkers 4-H clubs.
Makinley participates in horse, chicken, rabbit, market and breeding goats, dairy cow projects, as well as sewing, cooking, art, wood burning and geocaching projects. She also bought her own horse last year, she said, and has started to train it; she hopes to use it for the fair this year.
Her favorite part of participating in her various 4-H projects is learning the responsibilities and taking care of her animals. She also enjoys learning how to confidently talk to people and being with her animals.
For more experience for her projects, Makinley participates in FFA playdates where she learns how to show animals, but also learns how to be a better showman. She participates in the "mock show" for her horse project, which helps he prepare for the real show.
At the next fair, Makinley is looking forward to see all her animals in the barns. She enjoys watching people look at all the animals. Last year, he goat made weight and she was able sell it. She said she really enjoys raising market goats.
4-H has taught her many things and has helped her be a better person, she feels. She's learned good sportsmanship, how to be more responsible and how to speak publicly.
Her parents also see she has become more responsible since joining 4-H. They believe she has gained confidence and now helps the younger kids in her club. They notice she's made good friends and learned how to deal with disappointment.
They hope she continues to learn how to be a leader and to be a productive individual in the community.
Makinley doesn't know if she'll join FFA yet, but her parents stated their hope that she will.
