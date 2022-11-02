4-H Feature: Naomi Barrett
Naomi Barrett is the ten-year-old daughter of Aaron and Debbie Barrett of Rigby/ She is a fifth grade student at Midway Elementary School and is a part of the Wild ‘n’ Wooly 4-H club led by Christie Lamb.

For her project, Naomi raises lambs. She has loved giving her lamb baths and playing games with her 4-H group.


