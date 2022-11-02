4-H Feature: Naomi Barrett

Naomi Barrett is the ten-year-old daughter of Aaron and Debbie Barrett of Rigby/ She is a fifth grade student at Midway Elementary School and is a part of the Wild ‘n’ Wooly 4-H club led by Christie Lamb.
For her project, Naomi raises lambs. She has loved giving her lamb baths and playing games with her 4-H group.
To gain extra experience for her project, Naomi participated in FFA Play-Day. She said she was initially scared to show her lamb, but she did enjoy receiving a free t-shirt from the event.
At next year’s fair, Naomi said she looks forward to the food and the slushies. At this last fair, her lamb both made weight and sold.
Being in 4-H has taught Naomi that her personal fun can sometimes be interrupted by the responsibility of feeding and taking care of her lamb. She said although it wasn’t always easy, she realized that it was worth it to take good care of her lamb so she could make money at the fair.
Naomi’s parents believe 4-H benefits their daughter by teaching them responsibility in caring for a living thing. They believe it gives her real-world experience with tracking expenses and practice doing things that are outside of her comfort zone. They also believe it’s fun for her and allows her to learn new things while making friends.
Her parents hope Naomi learns to find confidence in herself and her abilities and learns to have satisfaction in a job well-done, even when things don’t turn out how she hopes. They also hope she learns to be responsible for personal finances and that she gains an appreciation and respect for the importance of agriculture.
