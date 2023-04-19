4-H Feature: Porter Shurtliff
Courtesy Photo

Porter Shurtliff is the 15-year-old son of Anthony and Kimberly Shurtliff of Rigby. He attends Rigby High School and is part of the Animal Patrol 4-H group led by Barney Carpenter.

Porter works with wine and steer in his 4-H project which he enjoys due to the opportunity to raise and animal that is dependent on him. 


