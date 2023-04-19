4-H Feature: Porter Shurtliff

Porter Shurtliff is the 15-year-old son of Anthony and Kimberly Shurtliff of Rigby. He attends Rigby High School and is part of the Animal Patrol 4-H group led by Barney Carpenter.
Porter works with wine and steer in his 4-H project which he enjoys due to the opportunity to raise and animal that is dependent on him.
Porter has had more experience in showing animals, which helps him prepare for his projects as those opportunities help help him learn more about showing.
This year at the fair, Porter is excited to show as a member of FFA for the first time.
Some of the things Porter has learned through the 4-H program are how to take responsibility, respect for animals and how to be a leader.
Porter's parents believe 4-H teaches him responsibility and to work hard. It also teaches him how to present in front of crowds and how to manage and track expenses and savings.
They said they hope he continues to learn hard work and responsibility.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten:
Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be
Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive
posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us:
Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.