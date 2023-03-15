4-H Feature: Reese Barker

Reese Barker is the 10 year old daughter of Ryan and Pam Barker of Rigby. She attends South Fork Elementary where she is in the 5th grade and learning Mandarin in the Chinese Immersion program.
She is In the Animal patrol 4h group led by Barney and Kristen Carpenter where she shows pigs and the Hamer horses led by Tracy Johnson. She rides Western, Bareback, Trail, Halter, and just last year participated in English.
Reese participates in the pentathlon where she has completed in cooking, cross country skiing, art, geocaching, and rockets. Her favorite thing about her projects is learning all of these new skills.
She loves to complete the skill and project, but not the record books and stories. It is also very hard for her to say goodbye to her pig once it has sold. In the winter Reese goes to Andy Niederer’s farm to help with the baby pigs. She helps to notch the ears and has seen them grow up.
Reese has her eye on a Calico pig for this year’s fair. She also wants to work hard to qualify for the State Fair in her horse events.
She had a great year in 2022. She won the overall Jr. Buckle and placed second at the state fair in Western equitation. Her pig Betty also made weight and sold at the Mud Lake Fair. She is able to use this money to make payments on her horse Joker and also to fund her new 4h animal.
Reese has loved each of her 4h animals. It teaches her to learn about their diets, to work hard doing chores, and record keeping and finance at a young age.
Her parents enjoy seeing Reese progress and become more independent with these chores. They believe it makies her more responsible. As busy as Reese is with all her activities they hope she can juggle each responsibility and perform to the best of her ability with each event. The 4h program is an amazing program of unknown hours of volunteers willing to help your child succeed.
