4-H Feature: Reese Barker
Courtesy Photo

Reese Barker is the 10 year old daughter of Ryan and Pam Barker of Rigby. She attends South Fork Elementary where she is in the 5th grade and learning Mandarin in the Chinese Immersion program.

She is In the Animal patrol 4h group led by Barney and Kristen Carpenter where she shows pigs and the Hamer horses led by Tracy Johnson. She rides Western, Bareback, Trail, Halter, and just last year participated in English.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.