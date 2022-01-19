4-H Feature: Rylan Erickson

Rylan Erickson, son of Terry and Dawn of Rigby, is in the Barnyard Buddies 4-H group, which is led by Dawn Erickson and Courtney Beck.
Rylan, an 11-year-old in the fifth grade, has projects in Horse, Working Ranch Horse and beef. This year, he was able to raise a market beef and sell it, which he says is his favorite part of the beef project
“With my horse projects I like practicing for bareback,” Rylan said.
In addition to his 4-H projects, Rylan also competes in roping and reining events. He also helps his family by working with their cows.
“I like having fun with my 4-H club and my goal is to win the Bareback class at the eastern Idaho state fair,” Rylan said, speaking of what he’s looking forward to with the next 4-H year and fair.
Some things Rylan says he’s learned from being in 4-H includes learning to show both his horse and steer better, as well as learning to lope his horse bareback.
Dawn says that being involved in 4-H gives you opportunities to experience new things, like how they’ve been able to do archery and chickens, which they would have never tried without 4-H.
Dawn believes that everyone should have to go through the 4-H program to learn the basics and to build self-confidence, and that she hopes these are things Rylan learns as well.