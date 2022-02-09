4-H Feature: Shad Williams

Shad Williams

 Courtesy Image

Shad Williams, 12-year-old son of Shane and Shay of Terreton, is a sixth grader in the Animal Patrol 4-H group, which is led by Barney Carpenter.

Shad participates in the Market Swine project, and his favorite part is raising the pig from the time they’re little and watching them grow. He also attends livestock lessons and county clinics.

As he looks towards next year, Shad is excited for showing at the fair and working hard.

Some things Shad says he’s learned from 4-H include skills like leadership and responsibility of caring for animals.

Shay says that her son has learned responsibility, doing presentations and public speaking through participating in 4-H, as well as learning more about showing his pig and caring for his animal.

She hopes that he will learn to improve each year and learn more confidence. She also hopes he learns to be always progressing and learning new things.

Shay says she can definitely see Shad participating in the Future Farmers of America program and their family is planning on it.

