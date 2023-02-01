4-H Feature: Wells Barney
Courtesy Photo

Wells Barney is the nine-year-old son of Nick and Kim Barney of Grant. He is in the fourth grade at Roberts Elementary and is a part of the South Fork Sheep Club led by Lacy Barney.

Wells breeds and raises sheep for the market sale and enjoys his time in 4-H because he gets to learn new things. He said he is able to watch other 4-H sheep shows at various fairs, and attends horse pulls with his family. At these events, he’s able to learn from other kids and the judges there.


