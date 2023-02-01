4-H Feature: Wells Barney

Wells Barney is the nine-year-old son of Nick and Kim Barney of Grant. He is in the fourth grade at Roberts Elementary and is a part of the South Fork Sheep Club led by Lacy Barney.
Wells breeds and raises sheep for the market sale and enjoys his time in 4-H because he gets to learn new things. He said he is able to watch other 4-H sheep shows at various fairs, and attends horse pulls with his family. At these events, he’s able to learn from other kids and the judges there.
Last year, Wells raised two sheep, one of which made weight and sold, the other which he chose to keep for breeding. This year, Wells is excited to raise his sheep from the very beginning, as his breeding sheep is lambing next month.
Being in 4-H has taught Wells a lot about sheep breeds, specifically the difference between market sheep and wool sheep.
Taking care of animal teaches responsibility, Wells’ parents said, which is one of the benefits of 4-H. According to the Barneys, 4-H projects show kids that working hard has its rewards, and offers them hands-on experience in the learning environment.
His parents hope the 4-H experience continues to give him the desire to always be learning. They said they hope he learns initiative, responsibility, respect and compassion.
4-H, they said, also helps strengthen confidence as kids are able to look back and see their accomplishments.
Wells currently has two older sisters in the Rigby FFA program who have been taught and have strengthened important life skills. They’ve also gained many experiences along the way, the Barneys said. Some of those experiences have been the opportunity to compete at state and national FFA competitions.
Due to their examples, Wells’ parents definitely believe he will also join FFA when the time comes, as he learns and grows in several new areas.
