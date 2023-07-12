4-H Garden Club begins in Dubois

DUBOIS — Clark County citizens have taken advantage of the “reunion season” to be with family and friends they may not see very often.
Orvin Jorgensen of Dubois enjoyed being with all six of his children and their families June 25-28. The gathered in Dubois and Idaho Falls. His children and where they live are: Shari Edwards (Provo, UT), Greg Jorgensen (Idaho Falls-IF), Cory Jorgensen (IF), Crystal Lowder (Pocatello), Kayla DeCoria (IF) and Raelyn Wilding (Dubois). Jorgensen said that Tim Thomas saddled up some of his horses for the kids to ride. He stated, “The kids were thrilled with that!”
Members of the late Don and Carol Shenton family had a reunion at Stoddard Creek Campground north of Spencer on June 30-July 2. The Shenton children Terri (Eric) Ames of Boise, Gary (Delain) of Idaho Falls, Janie (Roger) Christensen and Greg (Lisa) enjoyed the weekend with their children and grandchildren. A highlight of their time there was a muddy slide that the children slid down.
Brad and Annette Eddins of Dubois got to be with their five children and many grandchildren in Chubbuck on July 2-4. Their children are: Boyd (Stephany), Jason (Collett), Sherri (Jeremy) Condie, Jeff (Lori) and Sabrina (Travis) Burton. Sherri hosted the family reunion.
The family of Maria and Salvador Cano had a cook out at their home in Dubois on July 4. Their four children, Salvador Junior, Cristian, Luis and Cindy Cano were there. There was also a granddaughter there and two nephews. After their BBQ dinner they went to see the Hamer parade and fireworks
An annual family reunion picnic and auction for the Fred, Sandy (McClure) and Robert Tarran family took place in Spencer on July 4. They are the great grandchildren of the town’s namesake, Hyrum (Effie) Spencer. Although Fred has passed on, Sandy, Robert, their children, grandchildren and great grands keep the tradition going. They met at the home of Sandy where there are several family buildings.
A Gauchay family reunion is planned for July 20-23 at Steel Creek in Kilgore.
Independence Day in Clark County was a busy one. There were fireworks all around for a few days. This year was the first time there was a fireworks stand in Dubois. A big gorilla balloon was part of the set up at the west end of Main Street. There were fireworks in Kilgore on July 2. The crowd was reported to be bigger than sometimes and yet smaller than others. So, it was an “average” sized crowd in Kilgore this year according to a regular attender.
This year was the 30th annual 4th of July Celebration in Spencer. Sandy (Tarran/King) McClure was the Grand Marshal. She is the great granddaughter of Hyrum and Effie Spencer. The town is named after them. Sandy rode through the parade in a jeep driven by her stepson Del King. Riding along with them was Sandy’s daughter-in-law, in her US Navy whites, Sherri King, and Sandy’s great granddaughter Dessie. After the parade Sandy’s family has their reunion meal and auction. By 10 p.m. they are ready to present the fireworks display. Sandy’s sons have learned to put together and set of professional fireworks. They coordinate them with music that’s broadcast on the radio. “It turned out really nice,” said Sandy.
Many folks from here took part in the Hamer parade and watched fireworks there on July 4. According to Karen McGarry, the Hamer Lions Club served over 400 meals there. They appreciated the support at that event. A thunderstorm and a little bit of rain stopped in during the festivities that evening. It did not dampen the celebration, though.
Cade and Kelley May, along with their daughter, have moved from Boise to Spencer. Cade is an airline pilot. He will connect with his assigned flights from the Idaho Falls airport.
Leslie Leek of Pocatello is now at her summer retreat in Kilgore. She arrived July 6 to stay at the cabin she reserves at the Kilgore Store. The water to cabins and other buildings has not been on due to a pump breaking. Leek was hopeful that along with the wash house having water that her cabin also has water by now. She takes time in Kilgore to walk, enjoy the quiet and to write.
Mary Small of Medicine Lodge and her daughter Pat had a visit from Mary’s oldest child Gordon and his wife Debbie. The couple stayed with Kevin and Laurie Small July 3-6. After their time in Idaho they were going to Seattle to be with their daughter. They live in South Carolina.
Patty Christenson of Dubois had a happy surprise on June 7. Her niece Kristi (Grover) Cox of Liberty Lake, Washington stopped at Patty’s house to say hello. She and her husband were headed to Utah. Kristi’s mom is Vicki Christenson a Dubois native.
Clark County Bobcat Volleyball team has a volleyball camp planned for July 27-29. It is mandatory for varsity athletes to attend and also for junior varsity starting athletes. Returning camp instructor in Warren Van Schalkwyk. The team has been fundraising to cover some costs for the camp. Each athlete is required to pay a portion. It is for incoming eighth grade through twelfth grade girls.
A 4H Garden Club started in Dubois on June 29. The 4H students decided to name their club “The Alabama Grass Class”. The students meet for lesson time about plants and gardening. Then they get to help tend the garden at the home of one of the leaders, Danette Frederiksen. She and Valeri Steigerwald are the garden club leaders. There are seven students of various ages in the club. They have had a good time planting their garden and keeping it growing. It is a six-week club.
Brittany Park, the University of Idaho Ag Extension 4H coordinator for Clark County, announced that the county fair this year is scheduled for August 17-19. She also said that there will be a 4H day camp, called “Dirt Camp” July 25-27. It is for children aged six to sixteen. There is still room to sign up for the day camp. She said they will be having a dance party during lunch each day. Campers are asked to bring their own lunch. Park said, “It’s gonna be awesome! We should have tons of fun.”
Don Burkman of Dubois passed on at home on July 2. A celebration of his life is scheduled for July 22.
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois reported that a U.S. Sheep Station native, Elaine Rasmussen Moss, of St. George, Utah had planned to attend the Clark County High School all class school reunion in June. She was unable to because she had a stroke. She is now recuperating. Elaine is the oldest daughter of the late Bud and Eudora Rasmussen.
Heritage Hall, our local museum, is seeking volunteers. The museum’s regular hours are 2-5 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays. Call LaPreal Henman at 208-709-2888 or Conni Owen at 208-521-2575 to help.
The Clark County School District Board of Trustees meet on July 13 at 5:30 pm.
Happy Birthday to Phylis Ward, Lili Alfaro, Dillon Weaver, Bailey Tubbs, Judith Martinez and Edith Raya; July 13 — Mary Kruse, Russ Kerr, Salomon Martinez, John A. Larick, Jr., Shantae Crezee, Maria Ramirez and Hannah Smith; July 14 — Ashley Anderson, Terry Garza, Aurelia Ramierez and Anna West; July 15 — Ryan Eddins, Lorenso Lisneros, Amanda Grover, Samie Laird, Cameron Graves and Kristine Frederiksen; July 16 — John Kidd, John Farley and Bill Snodgass; July 17 — Vincente Aguilar, Elise Doschades, Kim Black, Jerom Smith, Ashley Leonardson, Phaedra Monroe, Refugio Garza, Kesha Lewis and Theresa Garza; July 18 — Garrett Laird, Patricia Aguilar, Ryder Kidd, Jill Phillips and Challis Bloxham.
Wedding Anniversary greetings to Sedar and Danna Beckman; July 13 — Curt and Erin Mortensen; July 14 — Zak and Cassie Vogel; July 16 — Conn and Ashley Crezee.
Stay cool and safe. Please contact me with any news you’d like to share.
