LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville First Ward Young Women went on a nature adventure to Fisher Bottoms up past Ririe Aug. 7. Girls attending included Kayleigh Squires, Mylee Hayes, Kalli and Kimber Smith and Tessa Merrill. Leaders and others joining them included Lisa Smith, Hollie Cude, Heather Murdoch, and Janette, Judd and Shelisa Melgaard. They enjoyed hiking, making wildflower bracelets and seed bombs, swimming and playing in the creek, and had lunch with Bishop Nield.
•
Area 4-H kids are working hard to get their animals ready to show at the Jefferson County Fair this week. After the fair placings have been made, they will have the Jefferson County Market Sale at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Rigby Fair Grounds. This year, due to COVID, there won’t be a dinner before the sale.
•
Happy Birthday to: today – Camille Kennedy; Aug. 13 – Kyle Sauer; Aug. 14 – Suanne Ellsworth, Larry Dixon, Dave Harper and Colton Jones; Aug. 15 – McKenna Niles; Aug. 16 – Caitlin Gardner, Lacy Hooper and Logan Lazalde; Aug. 17 – Loa Madsen; Aug. 18 – Pete Mickelsen and Jolene Mickelsen.
If you have any news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.