4H Feature: Xander Miller

Xander Miller, son of Bart and Sunny Miller of Rigby, is a member of the Barnyard Buddies, which is led by Dawn Erickson and Cortney Beck.
Xander is 12 years old and his projects include horse, working ranch horse and beef. He said his favorite part of his project is that it’s fun to go out and compete after all the hard work he does all summer.
“For horse, I have been practicing team roping and I plan to start competing this year at the Snake River Ropings,” Xander stated. “For my beef project I went to some jackpots before the 4H competition and market place auction.”
Xander said one thing he looks forward to with the next 4H year and fair is just wanting to get better at everything and improving.
“I would really like to win a ribbon at the State Fair,” Xander said.
This year he raised a market beef and was able to sell it. Xander stated that through 4H, he’s learned how to raise and take care of his steer and also how to better take care of and ride his horse.
Xander’s mom said that 4H has taught Xander how to be responsible for his animals and how to set and achieve goals.
“At the end of the year, he is able to show off his hard work and accomplishments at the different shows,” Sunny said. “The market place is beneficial because he has learned how to budget, feed and groom an animal, as well as how to show it. He can then sell it and make some money. I feel like overall 4-H teaches really great life skills.”
She hopes Xander learns that consistency and practice can improve his skills because sometimes, we think we should be great at everything the first time, but that Xander has learned that it does take effort to be great.
“I also hope he learns it’s fun to socialize during club meetings… and cheer on the other kids even when competing against them,” she said.