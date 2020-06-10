Clark County High School’s 71st High School Graduation will long be remembered by its class due to restrictions of COVID-19. However, the class graduated six students for its year of 2020 who included: Aldo Acosta, Seth Clark, Joni Grover, Gabriela Hernandez, Brian Murdock and Bubba Summers. One student, Bubba Summers was unable to participate in his graduation exercises due to his new summer’s job in Oregon.
Graduation was conducted at 8:00 p.m. June 1 in the Clark County high school gymnasium. Fifty of its student’s closest friends and family enjoyed the celebration.
Superintendent Paula Gordon, opened the ceremony by welcoming everyone to their graduation event. The program proceeded with Gabriela Hernandez reading the class history and presenting their senior class slide show. Aldo Acosta, 2020 class salutatorian presented his speech, followed by Joni Grover, who presented her valedictorian address. Speaker of the evening was Ms. Kathy Wagoner, a former class math teacher, who came back to inspire the Graduates to “REACH” to their dreams.
Presenting the student scholarships was Dee Anne Taylor. Scholarships were awarded from the Mud Lake Telephone, Clark County Rodeo Club, Dubois Lions Club and the Trustees Scholarship from the school.
The Sill Award for 2020, recognized two senior athletes who have demonstrated positive, team player attitudes, promoted school spirit, and have participated in sports all four years of high school, and that were committed to academics, as well as athletics, who were Aldo Acosta and Bubba Summers.
Due to the limited number of people allowed to attend the graduation ceremony, students set up tables outside the Dubois Community Center a couple hours prior to graduation where they visited with fellow students, and community members who came to wish them well. This event was well attended and the students were very happy to have had the opportunity to spend time with special people who came by to wish them well.
Prior to graduation, the Community Baptist recognized the graduates by their annual Sr. Tea presenting each with a basket to include a bible to wish them well. Their special wishes were headed by Pastor Warren Cuppy, assisted by Betty Kirkpatrick, Sandy McClure, Dani Frederiksen, and Jane Cuppy.