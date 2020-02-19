The February meeting of the Rigby Study Club met at the home of hostess Vonnie Lou Broulim. The theme of the meeting was “Music is the divine way to tell beautiful, poetic things to the soul” – Pablo Casals.
Club President Debbie Finn conducted the meeting and welcomed the spouses and special guests of club members invited to attend. Sharon Storer lead the rogation. Secretary Kaye Field read the minutes of December’s meeting.
Diana Webster introduced the program for the evening, which consisted of a special presentation by Broulim about the music of one of the most successful and beloved musicals of the world — “The Phantom of the Opera.”
The classic novel was written by Gaston Leroux in 1861. Opera is an inseparable part of the history of Paris. “The Phantom of the Opera” is a story of splendor, love, murder and music. The music was written by Andrew Lloyd Weber with lyrics by Charles Hart.
Programs were distributed with the plot of the musical, enabling the guests to follow along with the story as Broulim presented eight selections on the organ.
The next Rigby Study Club meeting will be a Tasting Tea March 4.