GARFIELD — Jim and Jane Bunnell had their great-granddaughter, Evelynn Sue Siepert, visit with them last week from Rexburg. They will be able to watch her more this next year.
Norma Rounds and her family (Sandy Albaugh, Jolene Hill, Gae Frandsen and Judy Polatis) went to Utah Nov. 8 to visit her daughter-in-law Gayla Rounds. They had a luncheon and commemorated memories of Gayla’s deceased husband Arlyn. Arlyn Rounds is Norma’s son who died 14 years ago.
Kevin and Natalie Jenson attended the funeral of Natalie’s Aunt Margene Hansen of Shelley, Idaho, Nov. 9 (which was also Margene’s 79th birthday). Margene owned Margene’s Bridal in Idaho Falls and Boise and performed a lot of service for the community. She had worked with the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center since 2011.
Ryan and Tara Wilding are joining the Garfield First Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They have three children.
The Young Women of Garfield LDS First Ward attended a joint activity of “pancakes and planning” Nov. 12.
Garfield LDS First Ward Relief Society Craft Night was held Nov. 14. at the Garfield LDS Church. Attendees made crafts, ate pie and got to know each other.
The LDS Young Single Adults met at Caralee Gregston’s home for family home evening Nov. 11. They ate dinner, had a lesson and talked about the upcoming holidays and families.
The Rigby LDS South Stake Young Women had their last night of volleyball Nov. 14. Afterward they had ice cream sundaes and floats.
The Rigby LDS South Stake has released their Relief Society Presidency. The new presidency is Melanie Olsen as Stake Relief Society President, Kirsten Johnson as Stake Relief Society First Counselor, Crystal Stebbins as Stake Relief Society Second Counselor and Cris Andersen as Stake Relief Society Secretary.
A face-to-face event with Gerrit Gong of the LDS Church was held Nov. 17. The event was broadcast live and viewed online. He was joined by Joy Jones, Bonnie Cordon and Stephen Owen. The event was focused on the upcoming Children and Youth effort, which will begin in January 2020. The guests answered questions that were submitted online from around the world about the effort.