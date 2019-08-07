A season of camping and family

GARFIELD — Wayne and Eva Smith had their Smith family reunion. They had 42 people attend that included their local children along with Jared and his family from Smithfield, Utah; Katie and her family from San Antonio, Texas; Mark and his family from Coon Rapids, Minn.; and Jill and her family from Afton, Wyo. They spent four days in Ennis, Mont.
Ashley Jenson, daughter of Kevin and Natalie Jenson, went backpacking with friends in the Wind River Range July 25 through 28 in Wyoming. There were a lot of mosquitoes and one rainy day but that did not stop them from exploring and taking pictures.
Ned and Jolene Hill (Norma Round's daughter) from Montana had their family reunion. They had about 40 members come for a week-long get-together at their home. They enjoyed the rodeo, hiking, swimming and food.
Rod (Norma Round's son) and his wife Kathy Rounds from Utah will be going on a two-year mission to Canada. They will be leaving Aug. 11.
Tabre Ballard (Norma Round's granddaughter) will be serving a mission in Alabama. She also leaves Aug. 11. She lives in Utah and is the daughter of Todd and Noreen Ballard (Norma's daughter).
Barbara Coleman met up with her sisters, Marie Duncan and Karin Glem from Utah and Ruth Warner from Arizona. They spent a week in California to renew relationships.
Daryl and Diane McMullin's daughter, Kristi Heard, and granddaughter, Anna Butikofer, flew to Los Angeles for the weekend. They had a fun-filled trip. They went swimming in Santa Monica and walked the famous pier. They rode scooters at the Venice Canals. The big adventure was spending an entire day at Universal Studios.
Garfield First Ward’s Girls Camp was held near Palisades, with 23 young women attending the camp. They went white water rafting, played in the reservoir and hiked eight miles to the lower Palisades Lake. Some of the girls were brave enough to climb the side of a rock cliff and jump 23 feet and land in the Snake River on their white water rafting excursion. The girls also built unity through games and nightly devotionals. Next year they will attend a Stake Girls Camp.
Garfield First Ward had their Pack Meeting July 31 where they enjoyed water games at the church ballfield.
The Garfield First Ward Laurels and Priests went boating at Blacktail Reservoir for mutual July 30. The Beehives worked on personal progress.
Garfield First Ward will be having their ward campout Aug 9 and 10 on the church farm at Birch Creek (east of Ririe). RV spaces are available. Dinner will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 9. This will be hosted by the Elders Quorum.
The "Shop Til You Drop" Garfield First Relief Society activity will be 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 8. at the Garfield Church. All ages can refresh their wardrobe or swap clothing
The Garfield Sixth Ward Relief Society will be having an activity Aug. 15 at the Garfield Church to discuss meal/dinner ideas for all ages and all abilities. Young Women are also invited.
There will be a Midsingles Conference Aug. 16 and 17 at Camp Badger Creek. Join us for a weekend on the west side of the Tetons. Those who attend for a fee will get food, lodging and access to outdoor fun including zip lines, paddle boards, a rope course, canoes and more. Register at rexburgmidsingles.com.
The Idaho Falls Regional Single Adults Conference will be Aug. 23 and 24. There will be a catered dinner at 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at Taylor Mountain Stake Center in Idaho Falls. Afterward there will be a dance with live band RUKKUS 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. On Aug. 24, there will be a hike at Cress Creek 10 to 11:30 a.m., then a Disc Golf Workshop 1 to 2 p.m. at Woodland Hills Park in Ammon, and later that evening, a Musical Fireside 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Taylor Mountain Stake Center in Idaho Falls followed by an ice cream social.