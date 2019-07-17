MENAN — The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story Hour is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Menan City Park during the summer for the Summer Reading Program.
The Menan Stake Young Women went to Girls Camp this past week up to West Piney. They went white-water rafting, boating/wakeboarding and canoeing.
The Menan First Ward Activity Day girls are having a mother/daughter Hawaiian Party and Dinner. It will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. July 17 from at the Menan red brick building.
The Jefferson School District No. 251 Summer School Lunch Menu for this week is: July 17- Scrumptious Sloppy Joe, green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; July 18- Down Home Chicken Burger, tater tots, fantastic fruits and milk; July 19- Ham & fantastic fruits, fruits snacks and milk; July 22- All-Star Hamburger, seasoned diced potatoes, ketchup, fantastic fruits and milk; July 23- Chicken Nuggets, spudzilla mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, garlic toast, fantastic fruits and milk. The program will be held either at Roberts Elementary School or Rigby Middle School from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Happy Birthday to: July 13- Mylysa Wilcox July 19- Nola Hale July 23- Kathy Youngstrom.
If you have anything you’d like to say about the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.