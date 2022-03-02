Administrator Feature: Barry Parkes

Barry Parkes is the current principal at Farnsworth Middle School. He has been with Jefferson Joint School District #251 for 13 years.
What do you like the most about your current position?
The students and staff.
Family Information
Married for 33 years and has 3 daughters and 3 grandchildren
What are your hobbies?
Walking and traveling
What is the favorite book?
No time to read
Tell us an interesting fact about yourself?
I’ve had many different careers and have lived in several different places.
What is your dream job?
Back up Quarterback or Middle Relief Pitcher
Who is your hero and why?
Any individual who is successful, confident, selfless, and humble. I know many people with these hero qualities.
