Administrator Feature: Barry Parkes
Courtesy Image

Barry Parkes is the current principal at Farnsworth Middle School. He has been with Jefferson Joint School District #251 for 13 years.

What do you like the most about your current position?

The students and staff.

Family Information

Married for 33 years and has 3 daughters and 3 grandchildren

What are your hobbies?

Walking and traveling

What is the favorite book?

No time to read

Tell us an interesting fact about yourself?

I’ve had many different careers and have lived in several different places.

What is your dream job?

Back up Quarterback or Middle Relief Pitcher

Who is your hero and why?

Any individual who is successful, confident, selfless, and humble. I know many people with these hero qualities.

Tags

Recommended for you