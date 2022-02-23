Administrator Feature: Bryan Lords

Bryan Lords, from Idaho Falls, is the current principal at Rigby High School. He has been with Jefferson Joint School District #251 for seven years.
What do you like the most about your current position?
The kids and staff that I work with.
Family Information
Wife — Amber 20 years, 3 kids – Coleman-18, Ayden-15, Kinley-10
What are your hobbies?
Camping, Snowmobiling, spending time outdoors with family
What is your favorite book?
“The Happiness Advantage” by Shawn Achor
Tell us an interesting fact about yourself.
I am not afraid of heights and secretly moonlight as a District Maintenance person.
What do you see is the biggest change in education from when you started your education career?
Accountability of the students. They now tend to rely on their parents to communicate their needs rather than being pro-active.
What is the biggest challenge?
Time and getting struggling students where they need to be to be College or Career Ready.
What is your dream job?
Donut shop owner.
Who is your hero and why?
My dad – the things he taught my 3 brothers and I we could not have learned in any other way or style because we were never still long enough to learn.
